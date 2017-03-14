Trans Mountain insists there is still strong demand for pipeline expansion

The decline of Alberta’s oil industry has done little to quell demand for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company says.

According to a project update they put out last week, the 13 shippers that originally signed on to use the pipeline when it was first announced in 2012 remain committed despite the massive downturn suffered by the industry over the last two years.

The shippers had the option to completely back out of the $7.4 billion project but Trans Mountain spokesperson Ali Hounsell says customers have re-upped with the company with just a three per cent drop in anticipated volume.

“At the end of the day, the vast overwhelming volume stayed on that firm service,” said Hounsell.

In a report released Monday, the Conference Board of Canada forecast a third straight year of losses for Canada’s oil industry ($1.1 billion dollars in 2017) but predicted it will bounce back starting in the fourth quarter due to rising oil prices and production.

The report said the approval of the Trans Mountain expansion was cause for optimism.

Hounsell said getting customers to re-commit to the project is a sign of a rebounding economy.