University of Alberta researchers pinpoint arrival of bison to North America

The first bison set hoof on North American soil between 135,000 to 195,000 years ago, according to new research from the University of Alberta.

The new findings were published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, marking the first time scientists have been able to pinpoint when the iconic animal colonized the continent.

“Now we can pretty confidently say that bison entered North America sometime during the penultimate ice age,” said researcher Alberto Reyes, at the UoA’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. “They would have crossed into North America much like humans did, over the Bering Land Bridge from Asia, and then spread really, really quickly.”

Bison’s arrival to North America predates humans by an ice age, or at least 115,000 years.

Because radio carbon dating isn’t possible on fossils older than 50,000 years, Reyes said previous attempts to identify when bison came to North America have varied wildly and were ultimately discredited.

Estimates ranged from two million years ago to 200,000.

Reyes, UoA colleague Duane Froese and University of California Santa Cruz paleogeneticist Beth Shapiro and their teams were able to finally succeed where others failed by studying the sediment around the oldest known bison fossils in the Yukon.

“We found volcanic ash around this deposit and we knew how old that volcanic ash was,” said Reyes.

Once here, Reyes said bison quickly thrived on a continent “that was wide open to them”, evolving rapidly to adjust to various ecosystems like woodlands and plains.

They thrived and quickly colonized the entire continent, becoming the dominant large herbivores found until they were hunted to near extinction in the 19th century.

“It’s hard to imagine in our more modern human history a more prolific, large herbivore in North America than the bison,” said Reyes.

Recently, wild bison have been on the comeback trail thanks to massive conservation efforts.

Just last month, bison were reintroduced to the eastern slopes of Banff National Park for the first time in over 100 years.

The $6.4 million Parks Canada project consists of 10 pregnant young cows and six young bulls.