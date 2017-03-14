Urgent help needed for teens leaving child welfare system: youth advocate

The murder of an 18-year-old Alberta man highlights urgently needed help for youth transitioning out of the child welfare system, according to a new report from Alberta’s Office of the Child and Youth Advocate.



The 30-page report released Tuesday concludes an investigation into the death of a man referred to as “Peter,” who was killed nine months after child intervention involvement in his life ended.



Child and Youth Advocate Del Graff said much of the trauma suffered by Peter, who was indigenous, could be traced back to “the effects of colonization on indigenous people” and historical and ongoing losses endured by his family.



When Peter was six years old, police visited his family’s home with a caseworker and found himand his parents intoxicated. Peter was hospitalized and talked about being abused and wanting to kill himself.



He was placed in his grandparents’ care until his parents completed addictions treatment.



His father died when Peter was eight, his grandparents both died within the next two years, and his mom committed suicide two years later.



He started using alcohol and drugs to cope with his losses as a teenager and was placed in a rural group home at age 15. He excelled in art and sports but suffered anger and addiction issues and had low cognitive functioning.



At 17, he was moved to a new group home in another city, away from his significant other, and overdosed “because he did not want to live without his girlfriend.”



He could not stay at the group home beyond his 18th birthday, and he returned to his First Nation to stay with his relative but did not have a stable home.



Peter was the victim of a homicide about nine months after turning 18.



The investigative report recommends the Children’s Services Ministry ensure that policies regarding transitioning youth of care are “fully understood and implemented.”



A ministerial panel is in the midst of an ongoing review into deaths in the child welfare system.