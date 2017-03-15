Case of Edmonton man charged in road rage attack on woman put over for one week

EDMONTON — A man accused of breaking a woman's arms in what Edmonton police have called a road rage attack has had his case put over until next Wednesday.

Jared Matthew Eliasson, who is 28, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault.

Eliasson, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, appeared briefly in court on closed circuit television from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

His lawyer said he hopes to set a date for a bail hearing at the next court date.

Police have said a 34-year-old woman was driving to her home on March 7 and honked her horn while passing a car that was stopped on a residential street.