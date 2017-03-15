Conservatives say richest Albertans should pay more taxes

Even conservatives feel the richest one-fifth of Albertans don’t pay enough taxes, according to a new survey.



In a poll taken in January by McAllister Opinion Research for the Parkland Institute, 70 per cent of respondents said they think the richest don’t pay enough in taxes – including 66 per cent of PC supporters and 64 per cent of Wildrose supporters.



Among those who identified as NDP supporters, that number rose to 84 per cent.



“That’s kind of interesting given the anti-tax rhetoric in the province from various organizations, but there is a sense of fairness that Albertans have,” said Parkland Institute Director Trevor Harrison, who is also a sociology professor at the University of Lethbridge.



“That result is kind of mirrored in other jurisdictions as well, not just in Canada but around the world. There’s a general sense that there are some people that are just not paying their fair share.”



The poll also showed 61 per cent of respondents, including 56 per cent of PC supporters and 48 per cent of Wildrose supporters, feel “major corporations” do not pay enough in taxes.



In total, 15 per cent of Albertans said no one should pay more taxes than they do now – and nine per cent said everyone, including themselves, should pay more taxes.



Meanwhile, 72 per cent feel they pay more taxes than they should.



The poll also asked respondents whether they would be willing to pay more income tax to facilitate various hypothetical projects, and found 57 per cent would shell out to reduce emergency room and surgery wait times, although only nine per cent of Wildrose supporters backed that idea.



A majority of people were also willing to pay more to increase long-term care access for seniors.



“Those kinds of things validate some people’s perceptions that Albertans really are not as right-wing or as hard-hearted as some people might think,” Harrison said.



The results are based on an online survey of 1,174 people across Alberta, recruited to replicate a cross-section of the Canadian population using Statistics Canada 2017 projections on region, age and gender. The margin of error at 95 per cent confidence is 2.88 per cent.



41: The percentage of Albertans who would be willing to pay more income tax to offer tuition-free post-secondary education for all those who meet entry requirements.

