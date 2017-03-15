Critics say Alberta needs to rein in spending in Thursday's budget

EDMONTON — Alberta's opposition parties say they want to see concrete steps to reduce provincial spending in Thursday's budget.

Opposition Wildrose finance critic Derek Fildebrandt says deficits such as this year's figure of $10.8 billion are unsustainable.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci has said there will be measures to reduce spending Thursday, but says the government won't jeopardize frontline services to do it.

Alberta's debt is over $32 billion, with interest payments exceeding $1 billion annually.

Fildebrandt says if the government doesn't put on the spending brakes, future generations will lose services in order to service mountains of debt.