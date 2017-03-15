Hole in High Level Bridge suicide prevention barriers raise questions

A bunch of tiny blue flowers marked the spot of a two-metre-long hole in the High Level Bridge's suicide barriers Tuesday, raising questions about the installation's effectiveness.

“If the city didn’t have spare parts to fix it, that would be disappointing,” said Dan Klemke, whose wife, Marilyn, died after jumping off the bridge in 2013.

“But by the same token, you can’t control what people are going to do.”

The city confirmed Tuesday that the six metal cables that span the length of the barriers were cut in mid-February, an act of vandalism city spokesperson Kelly FitzGibbon said would likely have required bolt cutters.

The gap was then covered by rigid plastic mesh, which has also been ripped away.

Neither the city nor police could confirm whether a person had jumped from the bridge since the hole was cut.

Klemke was one of the most vocal advocates for a barrier on the High Level before the city installed the current three-metre fences in early 2016.

Edmonton police reported in 2014 they responded to 41 suicide attempts from the bridge over the two years prior.

But Klemke said the barriers are still effective for those who need a moment to reflect.

“If someone is going to go the effort to cut wire, I don’t know what you could do to stop that,” he said. “No matter what engineering process you put in place, someone will find a way around it.”

Marilyn suffered from an adverse drug reaction before she died, he said.

“The barriers will save lives."

FitzGibbon said the barriers weren’t intended to prevent all suicides.

“The safety barriers were meant to be a deterrent for people,” she said. “So if they are in a time of crisis, they have a moment to pause.”

The temporary mesh will be replaced Wednesday, FitzGibbon said, and replacement cables are being manufactured.