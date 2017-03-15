Pro-choice group presses PC leadership candidates for abortion action

Alberta pro-choice advocates are pushing PC leadership candidates to stand up for abortion access.



The Alberta Pro-Choice Coalition e-mailed a survey to each of the three candidates asking seven questions about reproductive rights on Feb. 22 and none responded, said spokesperson Kathy Dawson.



She said the seeming lack of interest in the issues is troubling especially considering there are no women gunning for the party leadership.



“It needs to be discussed because one of the candidates has a terrible anti-choice voting history and he won’t address it,” Dawson said, referring to frontrunner Jason Kenney and his voting record as a federal Member of Parliament.



“The access issues impact women, trans men and non-binary people, and they are not represented in this race.”



The new PC leader will be chosen on Saturday.



Dawson said abortion access in Alberta is limited to one clinic each in Edmonton and Calgary, as well as a hospital in Calgary and one in Grande Prairie, and some doctors are harassed or threatened for performing the procedure.



While abortion rights are guaranteed in the Canadian charter, the coalition is worried about losing already-limited access if politicians don’t stand up to protect it.



“We are really concerned about rural and northern women,” Dawson said.



Kenney has consistently said he is “pro-life.”



The anti-choice Campaign Life Coalition gives Kenney's federal voting record a “perfect” score on life and family issues, noting he voted against adding gender identity and expression to the Human Rights Act in 2013, and in 2012 voted in favour of a failed motion to set up a parliamentary committee that would study when life begins.



Asked about the survey, a spokesperson for Kenney provided an e-mail statement saying his campaign receives numerous surveys and it would be impossible to respond to every one.



“For anyone who’s followed our campaign, Jason’s has been clear that he will not legislate on contentious social issues,” Blaise Boehmer wrote.



Byron Nelson and Richard Starke are also running for PC leadership.



Former candidates Sandra Jansen and Donna Kennedy-Glans, who were the only women in the race, both dropped out in November.