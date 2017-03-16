Budget 2017: Alberta announces caribou rearing project

The government will spend $9 million over four years on a Caribou Rearing Facility.



That’s according to budget documents released Thursday, which detail other environmental projects receiving provincial cash.



Caribou rearing facilities are essentially large pens used to recover the caribou population.



The project is part of a federal conservation plan, but where it will be located has yet to be determined.



Alberta will also spend $35 million over three years to install LED lights into traffic lights.

