Budget 2017: Green infrastructure funds earmarked
Funds from carbon levy could go to transit projects.
Some revenues from Alberta's carbon tax will fund infrastructure projects like light rail transit in Edmonton, according to the provincial budget.
The carbon tax is expected to rake in an expected $1.7 billion over three years and, according to the budget tabled Thursday, government will spend $1.27 billion over three years on green infrastructure.
But it won't say how much of those funds go to transportation projects, specifically.
Mayor Don Iveson has asked the province to revamp its funding formula for major transit infrastructure so Alberta and the federal government fund a combined 90 per cent of up-front costs, leaving the city to pick up the remaining 10 per cent.
That would help build the expansion of Edmonton’s Valley Line LRT, he said.
“Realistically, we know we’re not likely to get all of the details on the province’s approach to transit funding because we’re still waiting for the federal government to announce what they’re going to be doing,” Iveson said Wednesday.
