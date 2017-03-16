Budget 2017: Province anticipates $400 million in savings in new doctor deal

The province expects to save $400 million this year in health care costs after signing a new deal with Alberta doctors.

The details were outlined in the province’s 2017 budget tabled Thursday, as Alberta Health looks to curb health care spending.

The government has been bargaining with the Alberta Medical Association to create a new funding model so health care is more community focused.

The changes, which would result in $400 million savings this year, include altering fee-for-service models so services aren’t duplicated and enhance care co-ordination by sharing data using online tools.

But health spending is still up 3.2 per cent this year, despite the savings.

That’s in contrast to the ministry’s plan to see spending growth decrease annually. Last year’s spending growth rate was 2.5 per cent.

However, the 3.2 per cent figure is still lower than Alberta’s historic six per cent spending growth rate.

The government is also spending $4.5 billion over four years on capital projects.

In Edmonton, investments include plans for a new hospital, projects at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, and modernizations for the Misericordia Community Hospital.