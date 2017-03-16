Budget 2017: Alberta pledges clean drinking water to First Nations communities

The province is committing to make sure every household on an Alberta First Nation has access to clean drinking water.



In Finance Minister Joe Ceci’s budget 2017 address Thursday, he said Alberta will invest $100 million to integrate existing drinking-water systems with federally supported water systems.



“By building these links between communities, we can end the longstanding and shameful number of boil-water advisories on First Nations,” Ceci said, “and make important progress toward fulfilling our commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”