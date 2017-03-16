Alberta unveils 2017 budget, promising more spending, deficit, and paydown plan

EDMONTON — It's budget day in Alberta, and the government is promising renewed spending to protect frontline services.

Premier Rachel Notley's government has already announced the budget will include money for new initiatives, including 10 new schools and millions of dollars to hire more prosecutors and court staff.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci has said Albertans should expect a deficit but also steps to bring the red ink under control.

Opposition parties say the government needs to take concrete steps to control spending.

The budget for the current year, which ends this month, forecasts a $10.8-billion deficit, a figure that represents a quarter of all revenues.

Alberta's debt is over $30 billion and debt payments now exceed $1 billion a year.