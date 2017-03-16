Budget 2017: Edmonton gets new hospital, upgrades for Royal Alex
The ailing Misericordia hospital will also get funding for renovations.
Plans are underway for a new hospital in Edmonton, while the city’s two major existing hospitals will see a funding boost.
The provincial budget tabled Thursday shows a forecasted $10.8 billion deficit, with $400 million earmarked over four years for the planning and construction of a new hospital in Edmonton.
The location of the hospital hasn’t been announced yet, but advocates have highlighted a growing need for health services in Edmonton’s south end as neighbourhoods there rapidly expand.
The funds for the new hospital plans starting being paid out in 2018-19.
On top of that, the NDP government is investing a combined $519 million over the course of four years into two new projects for the Royal Alexandra Hospital.
The facility’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health project will get $155 million over four years.
The other plan, called the Norwood Long Term Care Facility, will receive $364 million over the course of four years.
Work will also begin on modernizing the ailing Misericordia Hospital.
The government will spend $65 million over the course of four years to modernize the hospital and renovate emergency rooms.
The province will also provide $53 million over the four years for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Critical Care Program.
