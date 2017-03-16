Driverless vehicle industry means Edmonton economic boost: EEDC

Edmonton is sitting on a $30-million per year economic opportunity, and it comes in the form of driverless (or automated) vehicles.



That’s according to Brad Ferguson, the President & CEO of Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC), who pushed city councillors Wednesday to jump on the driverless wave before it’s too late.



“There’s an opportunity right now,” he said. “If we show the world the coordinated approach, we have a huge opportunity to win at this.”



Automated vehicles are driverless or self-driving vehicles that detect the surrounding street environment, using artificial intelligence, sensors and global positioning system coordinates.



Ferguson said Edmonton is perfect testing grounds for the industry, as businesses want to see how the vehicles fare in colder climates.



But it’s going to take more than talk to rake in $30 million annually, if businesses invest in testing sites in the next few years.



Read on, as Metro explains what it’s going to take.



Policy changes needed



Stakeholders have held discussions with the province to seek changes to current legislation so that more driverless-vehicle testing can occur.



Currently, all testing would have to be in a gated off area that’s not exposed to regular traffic.



The change would be especially beneficial for testing semi trucks, as Ferguson expects huge demand for that type of driverless vehicle.



“Everyone’s after the four-wheeler market.”



Pilot project(s)



Edmonton could see a driverless shuttle zoom through a testing track at the University of Alberta south campus in August, if the city approves funding in May.



It would be the first of its kind of testing to be done in Canada, according to city staff.



But more pilot projects could be in the works. They include lands at the airport, the Edmonton Research Park and provincial lands in the south, according to Ferguson.



Next steps



Following the discussion, city councilors tasked administration with possible funding options to be part of the driverless wave.



Staff will also return with a work plan on developing a cross-departmental team over automated vehicles. That partnership would also include the EEDC.



Iveson will also write to the province requesting support for testing driverless vehicles in Edmonton.

