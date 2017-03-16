News / Edmonton

Edmonton Eskimos sign defensive back Johnny Adams

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have signed free agent defensive back Johnny Adams. 

The five-foot-11 native of Akron, Ohio entered the league in 2015 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 23 games, he recorded 85 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and seven interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

 In September 2016, he was traded to Hamilton where he recorded 19 defensive tackles in four games.

