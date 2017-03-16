Edmonton mayor doesn’t expect transit funding fix in budget

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson doesn’t expect budget day in Alberta to solve the city’s transit funding woes but he believes it will offer a tantalizing taste of things to come.

In his submissions to Finance Minister Joe Ceci earlier this year, Iveson ask the province to revamp its funding formula for major transit infrastructure so that Alberta and the federal government combined fund 90 per cent of up-front costs.

Leaving Edmonton with the remaining 10 per cent would allow the city “to keep up with the investments of other order of government over the long term,” Iveson’s letter read.

On the eve of the budget, Iveson told media he’s not expecting that ask to be fulfilled just yet.

“Realistically, we know we’re not likely to get all of the details on the province’s approach to transit funding because we’re still waiting for the federal government to announce what they’re going to be doing,” Iveson said Wednesday.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be clues scattered throughout the budget.

“We’ll be looking for promising hints about the province using proceeds from the carbon levy to support things like LRT, the electrification of our bus fleet and things we’ve been talking to them about at length,” he said.

Ceci, speaking to reporters Tuesday, said the budget will continue to focus on spending for front-line services, but will also show how Alberta is working to reduce costs and lower the deficit.

Ceci said while the economy shows signs of rebounding, Albertans still need help, and he said that makes a deficit budget inevitable.

“Acting as a shock absorber does not mean that you throw Albertans and their ability to get services and programs out the window,” said Ceci.

“We're going to invest in the things that are necessary, and doing that means that we need to run a deficit. That's not going to be a surprise for anybody, I think.”

This year, Alberta is on track to run a $10.8-billion deficit. The interest on debt payments has surpassed $1 billion and government borrowing exceeds $32 billion.

-with files from Jeremy Simes and The Canadian Press

What else Iveson wants from Alberta’s budget:

Hospital infrastructure

“One thing I’ll be looking for is investments in hospital infrastructure in Edmonton. We know that in particular, Royal Alexandra is long overdue, perhaps decades overdue, for re-investment compared to other facilities around the province.”

Social housing