Budget 2017: Edmonton to get four schools with funding boost

Edmonton is slated for get four new schools, with plans in the works for a possible fifth.



The government will be investing $500 million for 26 new school projects to start in 2018, according to the budget released Thursday.



Some of that money will flow into Edmonton for the new projects.



The locations of the schools have yet to determined, though advocates have said Edmonton’s southern communities are lacking such infrastructure.



Planners will design the schools this year while construction would start in 2018.



The government will also reduce school fees by 25 per cent, which officials say will save families $54 million in the next school year.



The province will announce the school locations later this month.

