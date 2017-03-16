Man hit by driver of van in north Edmonton dies in hospital
The pedestrian was struck near 128 Avenue and 101 Street on March 3, police still investigating.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man hit by the driver of a van earlier this month has died.
Police were called to a collision near 128 Avenue and 101 Street on March 3 around 8:25 a.m., where it was reported a 2012 white Ford Econoline, travelling eastbound, struck a 64-year-old man who was crossing 128 Avenue between 97 Street and 101 Street.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on March 8, according to police.
The man's death marks Edmonton's third traffic fatality of 2017.
No charges have been laid at this time against the 31-year-old male driver of the van, but police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Footnotes