Man hit by driver of van in north Edmonton dies in hospital

A man hit by the driver of a van earlier this month has died.

Police were called to a collision near 128 Avenue and 101 Street on March 3 around 8:25 a.m., where it was reported a 2012 white Ford Econoline, travelling eastbound, struck a 64-year-old man who was crossing 128 Avenue between 97 Street and 101 Street.



The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on March 8, according to police.

The man's death marks Edmonton's third traffic fatality of 2017.