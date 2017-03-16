News / Edmonton

Police charge man they shot in gun incident in major Edmonton intersection

Edmonton police have laid several charges against a man who was shot by officers earlier this week after he allegedly pointed a rifle at people in the middle of a busy intersection.

Glenn Justin Ironchild, 36, is charged with assault with a weapon along with various firearms offences.

Ironchild is in an Edmonton hospital recovering from his wounds.

As is standard protocol, the shooting is being investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

 

