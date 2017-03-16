Police charge man they shot in gun incident in major Edmonton intersection
A
A
Share via Email
Edmonton police have laid several charges against a man who was shot by officers earlier this week after he allegedly pointed a rifle at people in the middle of a busy intersection.
Glenn Justin Ironchild, 36, is charged with assault with a weapon along with various firearms offences.
Ironchild is in an Edmonton hospital recovering from his wounds.
As is standard protocol, the shooting is being investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
Most Popular
-
Trans Halifax student wants to share message with Ellen DeGeneres for his upcoming birthday
-
Calgary man frustrated by CCSD insurance company’s refusal to pay for damage caused by falling ice
-
-
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Footnotes