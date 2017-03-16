Budget 2017: Tuition freeze extended for Alberta Universities

The province is extending the tuition freeze for universities and other post secondary institutions.



The announcement came Thursday in the province's 2017 budget.



However, the province won’t be providing “backfill” money to universities, which are funds that would cover the cost of the tuition freeze this year.



The university representatives have yet to respond.



On top of that, $149 million is earmarked for renewing the University of Alberta’s Dentistry Pharmacy Building.



Universities will also be getting $6 billion this year, which will cover staff postions, student loans and other grant programs.

