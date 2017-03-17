Edmonton police charge woman in pedestrian death

The Edmonton Police Service has charged a 51-year-old female in relation to a fatal collision that resulted in the death of an 86-year-old last month.



Susan Power, 51, has been charged with fail to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.



On Thursday, Feb 16, at about 10 p.m. police were called to the scene of a collision between the driver of a vehicle and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of 55 Street and 146 Avenue.



EMS transported an 86-year-old woman to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.