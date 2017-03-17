Rash of ATM thefts in Edmonton prompts police warning

Several ATMs have been stolen in Edmonton this month, which has police warning businesses to take extra steps to protect their cash-dispensing machines.

Police say they are investigating thefts from business, including hotels, across the city, in which suspects made off with "undisclosed amounts of cash," according to a press release.

The incidents include:



• On March 7, two male suspects attempted to steal an ATM machine from a hotel near 105 Avenue and 111 Street but were confronted by residents and fled on foot.



• On March 11, two male suspects allegedly broke into a game room at a hotel near 53 Avenue and Calgary Trail and made off with the ATM using a handcart. Surveillance footage shows them loading the machine into a black Dodge Ram pickup truck dirven by a "female accomplice" with long, dark hair.



• On March 15, two male suspects broke into an ATM machine at a hotel near 76 Avenue and 45 Street.

Police have not confirmed whether the same suspects were responsible for all the thefts.



Similar incidents have been reported in Stony Plain and Fort Saskatchewan.