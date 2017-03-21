Enbridge pipeline spill near Edmonton investigated by safety board

Canada’s pipeline safety regulator deployed a team of investigators Tuesday morning to the site of a pipeline incident at an Enbridge storage facility outside Edmonton, Metro has learned.

However, as two Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) investigators are expected to arrive on scene in the afternoon, a spokesman could not confirm whether or not it's the same Enbridge site that saw another spill one month ago.



"We have very few details at this point," explained spokesman Chris Krepski in a phone interview. "An unknown quantity of a liquid petroleum product was released at an Enbridge facility near Edmonton.

"We’ve deployed two investigators. They should arrive this afternoon and begin gathering information and assessing the occurrence."

Krepski said the TSB team will inspect the site of the spill, and inverview any witnesses on scene.



"We’ll know more once we arrive on site," he added.

The federal regulator, which is tasked with reviewing all safety issues around pipelines as well as railways, air and marine traffic in Canada, issued a press release about the "occurrence" Tuesday around 11 a.m.

The TSB is still investigating one other 2017 pipeline incident, also near Edmonton, on Feb. 17, in which roughly 200 cubic metres of light crude condensate was released from an Enbridge pipeline.

Reportable pipeline incidents aren’t uncommon. Last year, the province had 460 pipeline incidents — or one every 19 hours — but that includes "those in which a pipeline is hit but does not leak,” according to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER)’s website.

Of those, 32 were deemed of “high-consequence,” meaning that the province considered them to “have the potential to cause the greatest long-term social and environmental damage” — equivalent to one serious problem every 11 days.