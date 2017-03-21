Council done debating upping security at City Hall

After passionately weighing in — three times — on proposed new security measures for council chambers, city council wound up leaving the divisive decision to administration.

City council voted 7-4 (Mayor Don Iveson and Coun. Tony Caterina were absent), to let administration decide on potentially installing metal detectors at doors, conducting bag checks, and erecting a 1.4-metre barrier that divides the public from officials in the chamber.

An update on administration’s decision will be dealt with in private, quashing further public debate on the topic.

The majority of councilors didn’t want to politicize the issue, while some thought it deserved public input.

Coun. Dave Loken, who’s been fiercely in favour of increasing security, told council the measures are preventative.

“I regret this has become so political,” he said. “There has been a time I’ve felt not safe in here.”

On the flip side, Coun. Scott McKeen told council the decision should be political.

“I realize I have to respect other people’s sense of security,” he said. “But one of the things I always admired was how close this chamber is to the people.

“This is the last place I would feel nervous about a personal threat.”

Related

City staff provided councillors with an update last week on their rationale behind increasing security, pointing to recent high-profile crimes in Edmonton, including the brutal crowbar attack.

But staff couldn’t point to actual evidence that shows city council chambers are seeing actual violence.

Indeed, Coun. Michael Walters, who motioned to have administration make the decision, told council he felt the rationale for metal detectors and the barrier lacked evidence.

This way, he said, administration can develop a comprehensive plan that can actually determine if the wall and detectors are warranted.

“It’s reasonable to suggest we have an additional peace officer and roll in a metal detector that we don’t have to use ritually,” he said. “We could bring them in when we have some intelligence, or worry when we’re making controversial decisions.

“We still want it to be an open public space.”

Votes for letting staff handle security in private:

Coun. Michael Oshry

Coun. Moe Banga

Coun. Dave Loken

Coun. Bev Esslinger

Coun. Michael Walters

Coun. Bryan Anderson

Coun. Ed Gibbons

Votes against: