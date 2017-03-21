Edmonton elementary schooler hopes to build business out of Lego

A local 10-year-old is building a business out of Lego. Gavin Gariepy is renting out his collection of the toy building blocks as part of a new venture called Rent a Brick. “Big Lego sets can be very expensive,” said Gariepy. “Not everyone can afford the biggest sets, so I thought people should get to try the amazing ones like these.” Currently, Lego enthusiasts can pick from six available sets, including the 2,144-piece Star Wars-themed Assault on Hoth Set — which includes the Wampa that captures Luke Skywalker, according to the Rent a Brick website.

Gariepy takes rental bookings via text or through his website. Rentals start at $15 and last for 7 days, which Gariepy figures provides “more than enough time to build and play with it. Then give it back.”



He got the idea of a Lego rental company last year, but needed capital. So he applied for a $500 grant from a local bank.



Russ Morrow, CEO of River City Credit Union, said his financial institution gives 10 grants to youth aged 8-13 every year as part of a program for young entrepreneurs.



“It helps kids have an entrepreneurial experience,” he said.



Gariepy got his start-up cash in June 2016, and spent it on building and maintaining a website, as well as printing up business cards. He officially launched his company in January.



Since then, Gariepy has had a handful of renters, mostly kids, but some adults, he said.



Gariepy is planning to reinvest his profits to purchase more Lego sets and expand his inventory. But he's not the only entrepreneur in the family. His sister Geneva also received seed money last summer to start her made-to-order cupcake business, Mini Cupcake Heaven.