Edmonton teacher charged with possessing child porn
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says David Belke, 56, has been released under conditions
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An Edmonton teacher who is also prominent in the city’s theatre community has been charged with possession of child pornography.
David Belke, 56, was arrested Friday following a joint investigation by Edmonton police and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.
ICE has no information to suggest Belke offended any children, but are encouraging people with information on this case to contact police, according to a news release from ALERT.
ALERT said the investigation began in later February after investigators received information from the public.
Belke’s computer was then seized and investigators found child porn photos and videos.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be possible.
Belke is scheduled to appear in court on April 6. He was released on a number of conditions:
- Not be found in any place where children 16 years of age or younger are present unless they are in the company of a parent or guardian.
- Not be found within 100 meters of a public park, recreation facility, daycare, or other facility that children 16 years of age or under would be present.
- Not obtain or hold employment or volunteer any location where it could be reasonably foreseen that a person 16 years of age or under may be present.
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass