Edmonton teacher charged with possessing child porn

An Edmonton teacher who is also prominent in the city’s theatre community has been charged with possession of child pornography.

David Belke, 56, was arrested Friday following a joint investigation by Edmonton police and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

ICE has no information to suggest Belke offended any children, but are encouraging people with information on this case to contact police, according to a news release from ALERT.

ALERT said the investigation began in later February after investigators received information from the public.

Belke’s computer was then seized and investigators found child porn photos and videos.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be possible.

Belke is scheduled to appear in court on April 6. He was released on a number of conditions: