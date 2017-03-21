Edmonton to fly Treaty 6 and Métis flags year round

Expect Edmonton to soon fly the Treaty 6 and Métis flags all the time at city hall.

City council voted 10-1 (Mayor Don Iveson and Coun. Tony Caterina were absent) so Edmonton can fly the Indigenous flags alongside the provincial, Canadian and city flags.

Coun. Bev Esslinger, who moved the recommendation to fly the flags, said it honours the city’s Indigenous partners.

“It’s something other municipalities do across the country,” she said.

But Coun. Michael Oshry, who voted against the raising the flags, said it would’ve been more appropriate for the province to fly them instead of the city.

“I understand the recognition piece and we do it now,” he said. “I agree we need to make the city as welcoming as possible, but I see a separation in the city government flags versus these ones.”

But staff argued installing the flags symbolizes nation building, as Treaty 6 and Edmonton continue to work together.

Coun. Scott McKeen, who voted for the raising the flags, said they would make an important statement.

“This is a small commitment of money but has tremendous symbolic value to uplift the Indigenous community,” he said. “Edmonton will soon be the largest urban Indigenous population, so we have to make them feel part our future.”