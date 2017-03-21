Federal minister to wear Edmonton footwear to unveil budget

A week and a half ago the phone in Poppy Barley’s Whyte Avenue office rang, with an unexpected order.



Finance Minister Bill Morneau had selected the Edmonton-based custom shoe designers to provide the traditional new footwear for the tabling of the federal budget on Wednesday.



“It is really an honour for us. As a startup company and a female-design company, we were incredibly thrilled that the minister was interested in purchasing one of our designs,” Caroline Gault, Poppy Barley’s director of content, told Metro.



She said the company’s website and social media pages had exploded after the Minister tweeted about his new black $250 Edmonton Oxfords.



“It has been crazy all day. Lots of traffic.”



“It was incredible to be sought out by the minister, and through no solicitation of our own,” Gault said.



The 4.5-year-old company was founded by Edmonton sisters Kendall and Justine Barber in 2012, and sells hundreds of pairs of shoes across the U.S. and Canada each month.



Gault said the company, which was recently nominated in the emerging designers category at the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards, only got into making men’s shoes in 2015.



“It’s a good thing we started,” she said.



Following the tradition of wearing a new pair of shoes to table the budget, Morneau modeled his new kicks for students at Nelson Mandela Public School in Toronto.



Morneau shared photos of the reveal on Twitter Monday, saying “I think my new shoes are a hit,” adding he’s looking forward to wearing shoes “designed by two inspirational Canadian women” on Wednesday.