New Ritchie Market has several Edmonton institutions sharing a roof

Ritchie Market, a new collaborative commercial space that brings several well-known local companies under one roof, is open for business.

One of the tenants anchoring the two-storey, 17,000-square-foot building at 95 Street and 76 Avenue is Transcend Coffee, who opened their doors Tuesday. Their new café is back under the same roof as the roaster for the first time in six years.

“This is a cool opportunity, not to just have another café,” said Transcend owner, Poul Mark.

“When Greg Zeschuk (the building’s owner) and I started dreaming about this concept it was about bringing the production of goods back into the public space. Back into the community where it’s visible and accessible.”

The Market also includes ACME Meats, Creekside Cyclery (formerly Velocity Cycle) and a still-in-the-works Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company and brewpub Biera. The pub and eatery is expected to open in April.

The development was planned over three years through Edmonton’s Corner Store Program—one of eight in the city.

“We’re trying to take a look at areas in our mature neighbourhoods that might have experienced distressed development over the last 40 to 50 years and support densification, community development and local business,” said Wai Tse Ramirez with Community Economic Development.

She said spaces like Ritchie Market “not only attract customers to the overall area, but it really brings a sense of place to the community itself by having additional amenities and services that the people in the community can walk to.”

Ritchie Market isn’t the only change in the area.

A further redevelopment is planned just across the street in the strip mall owned by K&K Foodliner. It’s slotted for improvements in 2018.