Anti-Muslim bigotry ‘compounded’ by racism, sexism: advocate

As debate continues over the federal Liberals’ anti-Islamophobia Bill M-103 — even sparking clashes between rival protestors Tuesday on Parliament Hill in Ottawa — one Edmonton woman marked International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination speaking about tackling bigotry with empathy.

Nakita Valerio, a University of Alberta student and member of the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council, spoke on a panel Tuesday afternoon at the school, titled Islamophobia Intersections and Cross Currents.

“There’s some dehumanization that can happen if you don’t take the time to get to know people,” she explained in a phone interview. “We have to reclaim our ability to be friends — to come at this from a very kind, empathetic and compassionate perspective of being friends with Muslims, and understanding what it means to truly be a friend.

“Friendship is not just getting to know someobody and their traditions, though that’s where it starts, but friendship also looks like writing MPs to tell them why Islamophobia is an issue, and standing up to people when it happens.”

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has been observed worldwide every March 21 since the United Nations declared it in 1966, six years after South African police shot and killed 69 anti-apartheid demonstrators on that date.

The UN marked this year's events by “strongly” condemning racism, xenophobia — fear of people from other countries — and focused particularly on growing discrimination against refugees and migrants, as well as "hate speech."



However critics of M-103 have argued their opposition has nothing to do with racism or hate speech, but rather freedom of speech, particularly the freedom to criticize the Islamic religion.



In the House of Commons Tuesday, Conservative MP Garnett Genuis said, "Canadians and all parliamentarians agree that discrimination against anyone is unacceptable," the Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan MP said. "… The word 'Islamophobia' can be used to mean both discrimination against Muslims and criticism of Islamic doctrine or practice. It is important that we not conflate the two."

For Valerio, however, issues of racism is very closely linked with Islamophobia, she told Metro, and little to do with Canadians' freedom to criticize or debate extremist doctines within Islamic thought.

“Islamophobia is always intertwined with other forms of compounded discrimination,” she argued. For instance, she explained, anti-Muslim attitudes are often “compounded by racialized discrimination,” and disproportionately impacts Muslim women who choose to wear a head covering such as a hijab — and have faced incidents harassment and violence in Canada.



“Muslim women are often the vehicle by which people who hate call for the eradication of Islam — in our name,” she said. “Regardless of their ethnicity, the veil operates as a kind of second skin that’s removable of course … but to people who don’t care about complex Muslim identities, it really signifies skin colour to them.”

So that’s why fighting Islamophobia is, for Valerio, also a women’s rights issue — another example of what she and other advocates call an “intersectional” issue that involves multiple types of oppression or inequality intersecting.

“As long as Islamophobia results in the crushing of the rights of a woman and how she lives her life, it become patriarchy,” she said. “And if you add to it the multiple layers of racialiation, you get compounded discrimination.”

But she said the panel was a “really refreshing” chance to hear from the other participants and their different experiences and perspectives.