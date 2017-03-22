City campaign to raise funding for Canada 150 legacy projects

An Edmonton committee tasked with crafting projects for Canada's 150th birthday is seeking donations to kick-start new initaitves.

The projects, outlined in a news release Wednesday, include a painted tile mosaic, art installations in LRT stations and tree-planting initiatives.

Here's the rundown:

The Canada 150 Mosaic Mural: a mosaic of painted tiles crafed by Edmontonians. The mural is part of a national initiative that will see murals created across the country in 150 communities.

Paint the Railes: This project will engage young artists to transform Edmonton’s LRT stations with art pieces that convey Edmonton's diverse history. A video and children’s story book will also be produced.

Canada 150 Tree Planting: Community volunteers will work with the city to plant trees this fall, including Canada 150 commemorative trees. Park sites and dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Called “Light a Candle for Canada,” the initiative is seeking a $15 contribution to get the projects off the ground. Donations can be made online or by mail. The campaign will run until July 1.