City campaign to raise funding for Canada 150 legacy projects

An Edmonton committee tasked with crafting projects for Canada's 150th birthday is seeking donations to kick-start new initaitves.
The projects, outlined in a news release Wednesday, include a painted tile mosaic, art installations in LRT stations and tree-planting initiatives.
Here's the rundown:
- The Canada 150 Mosaic Mural: a mosaic of painted tiles crafed by Edmontonians. The mural is part of a national initiative that will see murals created across the country in 150 communities.
- Paint the Railes: This project will engage young artists to transform Edmonton’s LRT stations with art pieces that convey Edmonton's diverse history. A video and children’s story book will also be produced.
- Canada 150 Tree Planting: Community volunteers will work with the city to plant trees this fall, including Canada 150 commemorative trees. Park sites and dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
Called “Light a Candle for Canada,” the initiative is seeking a $15 contribution to get the projects off the ground. Donations can be made online or by mail. The campaign will run until July 1.
The committee will provide more information in the following weeks regarding the locations of the installations and the artists involved in the projects.
