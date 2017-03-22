How tall should Whyte go? Revitilization push faces preservation advocates

Whyte Ave is at a crossroads — the city wants to make way for taller buildings to rejuvenate the street, but faces concerned community reps pushing for preservation.



Edmonton proposed new building height restrictions for Whyte Ave Monday. It’s part of the city’s PlanWhyte strategy, which outlines Edmonton’s future vision for the retail and restaurant strip.



The height restrictions are divided into three zones, including heritage (four-storey cap) and main street (six-storey restriction) zones along Whyte Ave itself.



In urbanization zones, just off Whyte, the change would allow buildings up to 50 metres in some areas.



Michael Strong, project manager for PlanWhyte said the zones would give developers more opportunities to redevelop areas just outside that heritage core.



“You need to make sure there are enough people living there to support the main street. This would do that,” he said. “People are going to need more places to live and with more people, you’ll see more support for the main street.”



But Strathcona Centre Community League president Maureen Duguay isn’t thrilled with the new restrictions.



She said 85 per cent of surveyed residents don’t approve of 50 metre heights in areas that currently only allow four storeys, citing a survey commissioned by the league that had 417 responses.



“That result really speaks to our concerns,” she said. “We haven’t felt like we’ve been able to give our input.”

