Edmonton real estate agent creates website to discover walkable communities
Walkable Edmonton will highlight all the goods in core neighbourhoods that are easy to reach on foot: food, cafes, shopping, parks and homes.
Real estate agent Sara Kalke always hit a roadblock when her clients asked her which Edmonton neighbourhoods are most walkable.
“I just couldn’t find a resource to point them to,” she said.
So, she’s creating an online tool that will launch on March 30. It’s called Walkable Edmonton, a website that highlights all the goods in core neighbourhoods that are easy to reach on foot: food, cafes, shopping, parks and homes.
It also features stories, videos and photos of local business owners and residents who love their streets.
Kalke said she wanted Walkable Edmonton to be more than just a webpage to browse real estate listings.
“Not everyone is buying, so the site is really about celebrating the parks and communities in our city,” she said. “I wanted something more lifestyle-oriented, and capture what many people are looking for.”
Not surprisingly, the site lists downtown, Garneau, Old Strathcona, Oliver and Westmount as the city’s most walkable neighbourhoods.
“What walkability means to me is essentially you wouldn’t need to own a car,” she said. “If you live downtown, you get all your needs met by just walking. Plus there’s everything like cafes and parks.”
She said she hopes the site connects people to Edmonton’s great neighbourhoods.
“I want it to support local businesses and support a growing culture of people choosing to live in neighbourhoods based on what they offer,” she said.
She also likes the city’s push to increase density in core communities and ensure new, outlying neighbourhoods are also dense.
“Walkable doesn’t mean you’re living in Oliver and ride your bike everywhere,” she said. “It doesn’t mean you have to move to the core, either. It’s about living in a neighbourhood where you feel safe to walk around in and don’t have to battle the busy roads.”
Kalke’s list of walkable neighbourhoods you wouldn't expect
- Ritchie: Kalke says this is the community to watch, as a new market is expected to open Tuesday. It’ll feature a coffee shop, local brewery, a bike shop and meats.
- Stathern: This community has a bunch of shops and cafes to check out. The LRT will also eventually go there, so that should change it a bit.
- Riverdale: Long considered an ‘island of homes,’ Riverdale is seeing some change with the Little Brick Café recently opening,
- Terwillegar Town Centre: The community features walking paths, parks and a commercial hub you can walk to from the neighbourhood.
- Ottewell: the neighbourhood is seeing a new café open up and an influx of families moving in because the core is becoming pricier and the suburbs are too far for some.
-
