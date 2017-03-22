Edmonton real estate agent creates website to discover walkable communities

Real estate agent Sara Kalke always hit a roadblock when her clients asked her which Edmonton neighbourhoods are most walkable.



“I just couldn’t find a resource to point them to,” she said.



So, she’s creating an online tool that will launch on March 30. It’s called Walkable Edmonton, a website that highlights all the goods in core neighbourhoods that are easy to reach on foot: food, cafes, shopping, parks and homes.



It also features stories, videos and photos of local business owners and residents who love their streets.



Kalke said she wanted Walkable Edmonton to be more than just a webpage to browse real estate listings.



“Not everyone is buying, so the site is really about celebrating the parks and communities in our city,” she said. “I wanted something more lifestyle-oriented, and capture what many people are looking for.”



Not surprisingly, the site lists downtown, Garneau, Old Strathcona, Oliver and Westmount as the city’s most walkable neighbourhoods.



“What walkability means to me is essentially you wouldn’t need to own a car,” she said. “If you live downtown, you get all your needs met by just walking. Plus there’s everything like cafes and parks.”

