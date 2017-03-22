Federal budget: $11.2 B for affordable housing. What does this mean for Edmonton?

The head of one of Edmonton’s largest affordable housing organizations sees opportunity in the federal government’s plans to boost spending for affordable homes.

The Liberals have committed $11.2 billion over 11 years to support affordable housing nationally, according to the government’s 2017 budget tabled Wednesday.

Of those funds, Alberta will get a share of the $3.2-billion divided among the provinces to construct new units or renovate old ones. Alberta will then decide where it plans to allocate those dollars.

Greg Dewling, CEO of Capital Region Housing, said demand for affordable housing has increased five fold in Edmonton, noting 353 families are currently on the organization’s waiting list.

“It’s nice to have the federal government back affordable housing,” he said. “We’re quite pleased.”

But he’s also happy to see $5 billion of that money go to creating a new national housing fund, which plans to encourage the private sector, community organizations and government to pool resources for large renewal projects.

“We want to transform the sector and find new ways of providing housing,” Dewling said.

The current model, according to Dewling, doesn’t work because government are providing cash to front units that can’t cover operating costs.