Old Strathcona set to debate proposed 31-storey tower

Move aside Southpark on Whyte, Old Strathcona could soon be home to an even taller tower if a local developer gets its way.

Residents weighed in Wednesday on the proposed Bateman tower, a 31-storey building that would be larger than the recently approved 20-storey Southpark block.

Located on the corner of 99 Street and 89 Avenue by Wild Earth Bakery, the proposal would require the city to rezone that spot, which currently only allows four-storey buildings.

Strathcona Centre Community League president Maureen Duguay said the neighbourhood has yet to take a stance on the proposed tower, but has raised concerns over shadowing, the effect it will have on aging water pipes, traffic and the building’s mass.

“We want to be open,” she said. “People certainly want the grocery store to be retained and there’s a positive around the amenities proposed.”

The building will contain 240 suites with retail at the ground level facing 99 Street. Townhouse units would also face 89 Avenue.

Developer One Properties didn't respond to requests for comment by deadline.

Travis Pawlyk, a senior planner with the city, said Edmonton doesn’t yet have a position on the tower as planners are finalizing their review.