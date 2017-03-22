Parking lot fight in Edmonton lands pair in jail facing weapons charges

EDMONTON — An angry altercation in an Edmonton parking lot over a thrown slush drink has landed a man and a woman in jail facing serious charges.

Officers were called to a shopping complex after the driver of a Ford truck threw a coloured frozen drink at a white Chevrolet Suburban, whose driver emerged from his vehicle waving a rifle before driving away.

Later on, officers tracked down the Suburban and discovered both the driver and passenger were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police searched the vehicle and seized three knives, a loaded Winchester rifle, an unloaded SKS rifle, a prohibited SKS magazine and ammunition.

Stacey Aaron Trotter, 31, is facing 12 firearm-related offences and a breach of recognizance while Jocelyn O’Connor, 29, is facing eight firearm-related charges and a breach of recognizance.