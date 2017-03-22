Rogers Place up for 'Sports Facilty of the Year' award

The home of the Oilers is in the running for Sports Facility of the Year, an annual award handed out by the by the Sports Business Journal to those who “personify excellence in the business of sports,” according to their website.

The million-plus square foot Rogers Place is up against four other facilities.

The arena is up against Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the recently renovated on-campus football stadium at the University of Oklahoma.

The Golden 1 Center, a newly opened four-city block indoor multi-use facility in the heart of Downtown Sacramento, California is also vying for the award, as is the Hard Rock Stadium, the newly upgraded home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

The fifth and final nominee is the U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota’s 66,200 seat stadium. Although the 137,000 square foot facility just opened in July 2016, it’s already been named as the site for the 2017 and 2018 Summer X Games and Super Bowl LII.