Education minister issues order for Christian schools to accommodate LGBTQ students

A third-party advisor has urged Alberta’s education minister to close a legal loophole that lets private schools accommodate LGBTQ students differently than public schools do. Education Minister David Eggen issued a ministerial order Thursday based on advisor Dan Scott’s report, telling two Edmonton-area Christian private schools they must allow gay-straight alliances if students ask for one. Scott’s report, made public Thursday, says private schools are currently exempt from the law to provide a “welcoming, caring, respectful and safe learning environment” for all students. Scott suggests Eggen change that law so it applies to private schools. Eggen, who wasn’t available for an interview Thursday, said in a statement that the order demands the Independent Baptist Christian Education Society follows the law.

“Students in Alberta have the right to establish a Gay-Straight Alliance or Queer-Straight Alliance and to name it as such – it’s the law,” Eggen said.



“Students deserve to feel supported in their schools and our government will do everything in our power to ensure that.”



The conflict between the government and the Independent Baptist Christian Education Society dates back to 2015, when the group said two of its private schools — Harvest Baptist Academy near Spruce Grove and Meadows Academy — wouldn’t abide by the law.



The board’s chair, Pastor Brian Coldwell, has said the province was violating his religious freedom.



“The society further stated by cover letter that GSAs are incompatible with their Christian beliefs,” the order read, “and there is no interest in, or need, for GSAs in their schools.”



The report noted that no student that attends a society-run school has requested a GSA.