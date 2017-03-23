Edmonton's craft distilleries hope for help despite legal challenges
Alberta finance minister says he's 'very confident' its small brewery rebate is trade-compliant — as he vows to extend it to spirit-makers this year.
Edmonton’s “very fledgling” craft distilling industry is pouring a shot of optimism this week, after the province hinted they could see the controversial grants given to small breweries extended to them.
But not everyone in the liquor sector — or in constitutional law — is happy about finance minister Joe Ceci's announcement last Thursday that the province will “build on the success of our craft brewing program and work to model a similar program for Alberta’s craft distillers” this year.
The idea immediately raised alarm bells for the Canadian Constitution Foundation, which is suing the province over its craft brewery incentives (see sidebar) — on behalf of alcohol importers and out-of-province beer-makers.
“If it is like the beer program, it would be subject to all the same criticisms,” said staff lawyer Derek James in a phone interview. “A protectionist tariff violates the constitution, the supreme law of the land.
“They say they’re doing it for all the right reasons: they’re going to protect local industry, which makes sense. But it frightens me when a government feels it’s above the law."
But the local distilling industry praised the announcement, despite the lack of details made public.
“We’d been lobbying the government for the last two years to try to get some kind of program in place to get us on parity with craft breweries and winemakers,” said Geoff Stewart, owner of Rig Hand Distillery in Nisku, and a member of Alberta Craft Distillers Association. "Although we’re waiting for the actual next steps before we get too excited, I have to admit.”
Ceci was not available for an interview Wednesday, but ministry spokesman Mike Brown emailed that although “details of the distilling program have not yet been announced,” Alberta already has “the most open liquor market in the country” and its consumers have “the greatest choice” of products.
“The distilling program will allow the craft distilling industry to thrive,” Brown wrote.
However, the ministry didn't answer whether the proposed distillery grant would be different from the current breweries program, not respond to concerns it might violate trade rules.
During his post-budget remarks last week, Ceci told reporters he was “confident” that modelling a small distillers grant on the existing program would be legally sound — “something that’s being handled by Justice,” he explained. “I’m very confident that we are trade-compliant.”
Rig Hand’s Stewart said that of his 12 employees, all but one had lost their jobs in the economic downturn. With the right incentives, he argued, distilling could ramp up tenfold from the current seven craft facilities province-wide.
“So many players have only been in business for a year or two,” he said. “We need some help to get started to compete for our disadvantage related to our size. What the craft brewers have is a graduated system — as you become bigger and more successful, you pay more tax, simple as that.”According to Adam Smith, owner of Edmonton’s Strathcona Spirits, the argument of a level playing field with out-of-province distillers doesn’t hold up.
“We’re not on an equal playing field with other businesses,” he said in a phone interview. “There’s anachronistic laws and taxation that make the larger players the only ones that are truly viable — or until recently even legal.”
On Monday, Smith just received a shipment of six 53-gallon American white oak barrels from Minnesota, in which he’ll age his latest batch of whiskies before they can be bottled in several years as required.
“There’s such a big gap in the aging process," he said. "In three, five and 10 years, we need to have products ready."
Because of the huge time gap, time is of the essence to help the "very, very fledgling industry," he argued. “It’s a very small-margin industry to be in … If Alberta doesn’t facilitate this industry, we’ll fall even further behind everyone else on the worldwide scale.”
What is Alberta's craft brewer program?
In 2015 Alberta started taxing craft breweries from outside western Canada at a higher rate—which out-of-province producers argued gave them an unfair advantage, by creating an illegal tariff barrier to their products.
Ontario-based Steam Whistle Brewing took the province to court and ultimately defeated the policy.
Last year, the province replaced it with a grant program based on how much volume each brewery produces every year, in order to rebate some of the increased taxes on all breweries to benefit smaller, craft operations.
“The small brewers’ grant program has been incredibly successful,” Ceci told reporters last Thursday. “... This has been an incredible industry that is hiring people, purchasing capital and equipment.”
