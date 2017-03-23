Edmonton police lay 135 charges in LRT crime operation

An Edmonton police operation focussing on crime along the LRT has resulted in 135 charges largely related to drug trafficking against 40 people.

In a news release, Edmonton police said “Operation Derailment” — the first of its kind — targeted street-level drug activity around Edmonton’s LRT stations.

“EPS and Edmonton Transit Services are committed to ensuring the safety and security of Edmonton’s transit ridership, and will continue to suppress drug-related crimes, and the associated violence,” said Sgt. Jacob Montgomery of the EPS LRT Beat Team, in a news release.

Edmonton police, along with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Edmonton Transit, conducted a number of investigations throughout late 2016 into early 2017 with efforts to supress street-level drug trafficking.

As a result, police laid 135 criminal charges, the majority of which were drug trafficking and "possession of proceeds of crime charges."

On top of that, 17 criminal warrants and two bylaw warrants were executed.

Of the 40 people charged, 35 were men and five were women. The average age of the accused was about 28 years old.