Edmonton wants your thoughts on banning 7 a.m. Saturday construction noise

It's not an uncommon sound on Saturdays at 7 a.m. — construction crews out jackhammering, banging things or paving. Don’t like it? The city is testing the waters via public opinion to see if Edmonton should ban 7 a.m. construction noise on Saturday and only allow crews to start work at 9 a.m.

It’s a change Sarah Rebryna would support.



She remembers being woken up at “such an unruly hour” when crews were building a duplex next door to her.



“It was aggravating,” she said. “I don’t tend to sleep in late, but 7 a.m. is way too early to be up on an average Saturday, in my opinion.”



Currently, construction crews can work from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. On Sundays and holidays, work can go from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



“Before looking into (changing the construction noise law for Saturdays), we are seeking citizen feedback to determine if it is an important issue to citizens or not,” said city spokeperson Alison Burns in an email, “and will wait for the survey results before determining next steps, if any.”



The survey Burns referenced can be accessed online at the Edmonton Insight Community.



The city received 582 construction noise complaints in 2016, but it’s not known how many of those were over early Saturday noise. So far this year, Edmontonians complained 26 times about construction noise.