Highway 15 bridge to Fort Saskatchewan to be twinned: Province

Drivers who travel to Fort Saskatchewan can soon expect less traffic headaches, as the current Highway 15 bridge is set to be twinned.

Premier Rachel Notley made the announcement in Fort Saskatchewan Thursday, noting congestion is an issue during peak driving periods.

The plan will see the construction of a second bridge over the North Saskatchewan River at the southern entrance to Fort Saskatchewan, and twinning Highway 15 and the existing bridge.

The changes will mean two lanes for two-way traffic, as the current bridge only accommodates one lane for each direction.

“Twinning the Highway 15 bridge will reduce travel time for businesses and encourage economic growth,” Notley said in a news release. “It will also help Albertans spend less time on the road and more time with their families.”

Planners will begin design work soon and the province hopes for construction to begin in 2019, which will take about three years to complete.