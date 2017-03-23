‘Women March Forward’ planners to offer an Edmonton ‘human library’

Among librarians, women outnumber men four-to-one — according to a top library and information science journal — but male authors still dominate the shelves.

Even Wikipedia editors are less than 13 per cent female, and a used bookstore in Cleveland recently went viral after it flipped all its male-authored books to discover women only wrote one-third of their holdings.

So it’s perhaps fitting that a “human library” of women's rights experts is being created on Saturday in Edmonton to mark two months since an estimated 4.5 million people joined worldwide Women’s Marches that followed President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

“That was a huge event, and we wanted to capture the momentum of it,” explained Paula Kirman, one of the organizers of the Women’s March in Edmonton, one of roughly 800 cities to participate. “We noticed at the Women’s March that for a lot of people there, this was their first rally. They’d never been to something like it before.”

So she and co-organizer Alison Poste — inspired by other “sister” marches’ use of “huddles” to spread knowledge among participants — decided to create an informal online survey of the top issues for Edmonton women, and invite expert organizations on those topics to an event this weekend.

Their survey, Kirman told Metro, found that reproductive rights, labour and pay equality, childcare, and Indigenous women’s rights were among the top issues, and they invited groups from many of those topics and others to share their time and knowledge.

“It’s not a march or protest,” Kirman emphasized. “It’s more like a human library.

“Instead of having speech after speech after speech, people can go talk to representatives of the organizations about whatever issues are on their mind.”

Called “Women March Forward: Taking the Next Steps,” the afternoon event has already confirmed 11 local organizations, including Alberta Pro-Choice Coalition, Equal Voice, Institute for Sexual Minority Studies, the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women and the Indo-Canadian Women's Association, among others.

The only keynote speaker, before participants can freely “browse” the human “library” on Saturday, will be local feminist scholar Janice Williamson, who will discuss intersectionality, which Kirman explained “in a nutshell, is how the various aspects of a person overlap and affect how they function in society, particularly in terms of their privilege or oppression.”

But even though the original Women’s March on Washington coalesced around Trump’s inauguration as U.S. President, Edmonton organizers insisted the movement in Canada needs to stay focused on where it can have an impact — on our side of the border.

“We’ve always been adamant, on Jan. 21 and after, that we have very specifically Canadian reasons for supporting women and women’s rights,” Kirman said. “Certainly we’re concerned about a trickle-up effect from the States, but we have our own issues here with missing women, Islamophobia, homophobia, and women being threatened who are politically active in our own country.

“We need to focus on what we can do here, in our uniquely Albertan and Canadian ways, and not necessarily thrust all responsibility for what’s happening on the States.”