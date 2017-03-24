Canada's oldest mosque goes modern with smartphone app in Edmonton

Now its Al-Rashid smartphone app shows up-to-date prayer times, which are pegged to sunrise and sunset, for Edmonton Muslims.



“This is for the young professional, students, people who are always on the go, always on the go and always on their phones,” Al-Rashid Mosque spokesperson Nada Selim told Metro.



Muslims pray five times a day, and because those times are based on the sun's cycle they vary by location. The app, which is free to download, can also play several different versions of the Islamic call to prayer, and also highlights events planned at the mosque.



“The app is synced to the mosque, we wanted to create something that was accessible for our community and make it an easy reminder, easy for them to pray,” Selim said.



She noted that the short, dark days of winter can be challenging for many practitioners, so the app can help provide a sense of community and connect people even when they’re not able to attend public prayers.

