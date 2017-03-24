Attempted murder charge laid in Edmonton after car allegedly used as weapon

EDMONTON — A man in Edmonton is facing three counts of attempted murder after he allegedly tried to hit a woman, her toddler son and her partner with his vehicle.

Police say officers were called to a north-end home Wednesday afternoon after a call about a man fleeing in a stolen Nissan Maxima following an altercation involving suspected drug impairment.

Two hours later, the driver returned to the area and allegedly drove at a woman and her two-year-old child who were getting into their vehicle.

The family's auto was struck a number of times before the woman's partner tried to intervene, but he had to jump out of the way when the Maxima was allegedly driven over the sidewalk and aimed at him.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and the family scrambled into their home where they were later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.