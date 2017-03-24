Edmonton-area Baptist schools following law on gay-straight alliances: lawyer

EDMONTON — A lawyer with a group representing two Edmonton-area private schools says they're following the law on gay-straight alliances.

Alberta Education Minister David Eggen on Thursday ordered Harvest Baptist Academy and Meadows Baptist Academy to allow students to establish the peer support groups.

Eggen's order also instructs the society running the schools to ensure a staff member be designated to act as a liaison to any such groups.

The schools were first informed in November 2015 of their responsibility to comply with the relevant section of the School Act and asked to submit their policies by March 2016.

The government says the Independent Baptist Christian Education Society responded with an anti-bullying policy, but did not specifically address gay-straight alliances.

John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, says other faith-based schools have developed policies similar to those of the Baptist academies.

"The position of the schools is that any student club, any student organization, has to respect the school's mission and beliefs and values," said Carpay.