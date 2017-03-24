Edmonton proposing new inspection fees for infill homes

Developers building homes in older neighbourhoods can expect new inspection fees, but the executive director with an infill advocacy groups says the rules should apply to all neighbourhoods.



“If it’s good for mature neighbourhoods then I feel like it’s good for the other established neighbourhoods,” said Samji, executive director with the Infill Development in Edmonton Association.



Samji’s comments come after the city released a report Thursday that shows Edmonton is proposing to charge a $200 inspection fee for infill development in communities in the “mature neighbourhood overlay,” which largely encompasses older neighbourhoods.



The change means inspections would occur when residents are about to move in — Currently, homes inspections occur when there’s a complaint, which could be years after someone moves in.



The city views this change as a cost-saving measure that could also lower complaints — potential problems with homes could be identified much sooner so more expensive fixes don’t need to made later.



“If we catch savings early, that’s fine,” Samji said. “But catch savings earlier throughout the whole system, in all neighbourhoods.”