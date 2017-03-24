Edmonton proposing new inspection fees for infill homes
Advocate would like to see the fees everywhere, not just in mature neighbourhoods
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Developers building homes in older neighbourhoods can expect new inspection fees, but the executive director with an infill advocacy groups says the rules should apply to all neighbourhoods.
“If it’s good for mature neighbourhoods then I feel like it’s good for the other established neighbourhoods,” said Samji, executive director with the Infill Development in Edmonton Association.
Samji’s comments come after the city released a report Thursday that shows Edmonton is proposing to charge a $200 inspection fee for infill development in communities in the “mature neighbourhood overlay,” which largely encompasses older neighbourhoods.
The change means inspections would occur when residents are about to move in — Currently, homes inspections occur when there’s a complaint, which could be years after someone moves in.
The city views this change as a cost-saving measure that could also lower complaints — potential problems with homes could be identified much sooner so more expensive fixes don’t need to made later.
“If we catch savings early, that’s fine,” Samji said. “But catch savings earlier throughout the whole system, in all neighbourhoods.”
Related
Developers or homeowners also won’t be required to landscape their land until 18 months after residents move in, according to the report.
Once complete or when the 18-month threshold is met, city inspectors will verify things like the preservation of mature trees.
Keeping old trees is all about preserving that “heritage feel,” according to Westmount Community League president Carla Stolte.
“A lot of residents have said they like the small-town feel of Westmount,” she said. “When you start stripping away landscaping, trees and shrubbery that’s been here for a while, then it takes away that feel from the neighbourhood.”
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass