Brainfreeze? Edmonton Slurpee gun suspect denied bail, sidekick freed

You could call it the Edmonton Police Service's fastest-solved "cold" case: on Thursday a judge denied bail to a suspect nabbed soon after a bizarre altercation Monday evening, allegedly sparked by a truck driver throwing a Slurpee at an SUV.

The ice-cold drink-tosser in a Ford truck soon discovered the other driver and his passenger were packing heat in their Chevrolet Suburban: a loaded Winchester rifle, an unloaded SKS rifle, a banned SKS magazine, and multiple rounds of ammunition, police alleged.



The incident escalated quickly Monday around 5:30 p.m. at a shopping complex near G.A. MacDonald Avenue and Calgary Trail. The Chevy driver, who wasn't allowed to possess firearms under previous bail conditions, pulled out a rifle in plain sight, EPS spokeswoman Cheryl Chichak told Metro.



"A bystander observed the driver of the SUV pulling a gun out and waving it," she said in a phone interview. "Both parties left the scene, but our (Specialized Traffic Apprehension) Team found the Suburban later, arrested the driver on an outstanding warrant, and when they searched the vehicle they found the weapons.

"The driver had a weapon prohibition."

The pair now face a combined 20 weapons and breach of previous bail conditions.



Stacey Trotter, 31, will now be held until his next appearance in court on April 6, court officials told Metro on Friday. He is facing 12 gun-related charges, and one count of "breach of recognizance."

His 29-year-old passenger, Jocelyn O’Connor, was released on $500 bail on Tuesday and has been charged with eight firearms offences and also breached bail conditions.

Police describe the STAT as "a specialized unit that patrols city-wide doing traffic enforcement and intercepting criminal activity on city streets," and is especially focused on auto theft and drug dealing.

Is it common for arguments to escalate to weapons drawn on the streets?



"Thankfully, I don’t think it’s common," Chichak said. "This was an instance where it happened in a public place, and someone who saw it happen reported it in a timely fashion.