Attention cat lovers: Edmonton's first permanent cat cafe opening up

Construction on Edmonton’s first cat café is happening right meow.



Vivian Deng and Fei Xie are opening Cat Café on Whyte, Edmonton’s first permanent opportunity to pet a cat while you sip a latte, next week. The storefront at Whyte Ave and 101 Street launches March 30, with six resident kittens and locally roasted ACE coffee.



The cat café craze emerged in Asia a number of years ago, where patrons can visit a café, enjoy a hot drink and snuggle with in-store felines.



Deng visited the first-ever cat café in Taiwan, and has wanted to open one here since the pair moved to Canada from China 10 years ago.



Xie explains we want to “do what people in Taiwan were doing 10-15 years ago. People here in Edmonton love cats and people here love coffee, so why not put coffee and cats together. ”

The couple has been working since last summer to make their café a reality. They started leasing the space in the Ritchie neighbourhood back in July, but it took until now to get all the renovations and paperwork in order.



“We had to put time, effort and investment in for nine months already,” Xie said. “The city has never had this kind of thing before, whenever it's the first time they want to get more details.”



Luckily for the pair, their landlord gave them a break on rent to help support the innovative business.



When the café opens in a week’s time, there will be a handful of kittens from local rescues and a few from breeders.



Deng and Xie felt it was important to start the animals in the space when they're young. “They will grow up here and build up relationships with customers,” said Deng. “It will help the cats to bond with each other and love this place.”



The 1,400 square foot space has two distinct areas. The café — where a barista will be pulling shots — will be a strictly animal-free area, for health and safety reasons. The remaining space is the cat lounge complete with a large window and furniture for the cats and customers to relax in.